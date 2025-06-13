Woman, police find hidden cameras in bathrooms on Ocean City Boardwalk

An investigation is underway after hidden cameras were found inside bathrooms at a popular Jersey Shore boardwalk.

Fallon Conway of Deptford, New Jersey, told NBC10 she was visiting the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, with a friend and her friend’s child back on Thursday, June 12. While using one of the public family restrooms on Sixth Street on the Ocean City Boardwalk, she noticed what appeared to be a pen sticking out from behind a trash can.

“Immediately it was weird,” Conway said. “Something was off.”

Conway picked up the item and soon realized that what she thought was a pen was actually a camera.

“My heart dropped,” she said. “It was striking.”

Ocean City Police arrived at the bathroom around 12:25 p.m. that day and began searching through other restrooms on the boardwalk, finding more hidden cameras on both 10th Street and 11th Street. They then launched an investigation with officers remaining near boardwalk bathrooms on Friday as they continued to search for more cameras.

“I want to assure the public that our detectives will use every available resource to find the person who placed these cameras, and any suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said.

As the investigation continues, Conway told NBC10 she hopes the ongoing situation serves as a reminder for everyone.

“Be careful,” she said. “Be aware of your surroundings. You seriously never know when you are going to come across something like this.”

Anyone with information on the investigation should call the Ocean City Detective Bureau at 609-525-9131 or email dlancaster@ocnj.us.