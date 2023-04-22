Woman Picked Off NYC Street, Tossed Into Van in Reported Kidnapping: Police

A middle-of-the-night kidnapping reported to police was apparently caught on camera Friday when an unidentified woman was grabbed while walking down a Brooklyn street.
Police say the kidnapping occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday in Gravesend, near Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue.
Images circulated by the department Saturday appear to show a suspect approach the woman before picking up her and carrying her to the getaway minivan -- last seen driving northbound on Stillwell.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
The department is looking for a late model dark Toyota minivan.
The man who took her wore a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers. Police say he's approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 175 pounds.
His victim, not yet identified, was wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers at the time of the kidnapping. She's about 5-foot-5 and approximately 120 pounds.
News
No other information was provided. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).