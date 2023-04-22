Kidnapping

Woman Picked Off NYC Street, Tossed Into Van in Reported Kidnapping: Police

By NBC New York Staff

Man on footage appearing to carry woman into minivan in Brooklyn kidnapping.

A middle-of-the-night kidnapping reported to police was apparently caught on camera Friday when an unidentified woman was grabbed while walking down a Brooklyn street.

Police say the kidnapping occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday in Gravesend, near Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue.

Images circulated by the department Saturday appear to show a suspect approach the woman before picking up her and carrying her to the getaway minivan -- last seen driving northbound on Stillwell.

Toyota minivan wanted in kidnapping case.
Toyota minivan wanted in kidnapping case.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The department is looking for a late model dark Toyota minivan.

The man who took her wore a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers. Police say he's approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 175 pounds.

Man dressed in black shirt and dark pants wanted in Brooklyn kidnapping.
Man dressed in black shirt and dark pants wanted in Brooklyn kidnapping.

His victim, not yet identified, was wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers at the time of the kidnapping. She's about 5-foot-5 and approximately 120 pounds.

News

Monmouth County 16 hours ago

NJ Town Residents Must Be Ready to Leave ASAP As EPA Cleans Up Mystery Chemical Barrels

Earth Day 2 hours ago

‘Wildman' Takes a Bite Out of New York City — Literally

No other information was provided. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

KidnappingNYPDBrooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us