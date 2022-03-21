Woman Nearly Killed in Manhattan Sex Attack, Suspect Still on Loose: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say nearly killed a 43-year-old woman in a sex attack in Harlem on Friday, ambushing her from behind and ruthlessly beating her before dragging her between two parked cars and ripping off her clothes.

The stranger approached the woman on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground, according to the NYPD.

He then proceeded to kick her in the head and body repeatedly, then pulled her over to the area by the two cars and undressed her in what cops say was an attempted rape. He then ran off, though it wasn't immediately clear what spooked him.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital, where she is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police released video footage of the suspect (below) that shows him appearing to remove blue surgical gloves as he walks down a sidewalk near the attack site. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

