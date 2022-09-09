Bronx

Woman, Man Found Dead in 5th-Floor Hallway in Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741

Alex Matthews

A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a Bronx hallway early Friday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say.

Cops responding to a call about a person shot in the Williamsbridge Road building just after midnight found the man and woman shot in a fifth-floor hallway. The man had been shot in the head. The woman was shot in the neck.

Both were pronounced dead a short time later. A gun was recovered at the scene, near the dead man, police said.

They identified the victim as Kristina Jones, who lived at the same Williamsbridge Road address where she died.

No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

