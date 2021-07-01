Woman Leaps in Trunk, Another Gets Dragged in Wild SUV Theft Near Port Authority

A 32-year-old woman ended up leaping into a drunk, while a 30-year-old woman was dragged in a brazen SUV theft near Port Authority Bus Terminal last month.

The older woman was unloading the trunk of a 2013 GMV Acadia as it sat parked but running near 10th Avenue and West 42nd Street around 11:30 p.m. June 16. The 30-year-old woman was standing outside the SUV on the passenger side, while a third victim, whose age wasn't immediately clear, was sitting in the backseat.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say two men approached the SUV with several other unidentified individuals and one of the men got into the driver's seat, while the other entered the front passenger side. The man behind the wheel started driving, at which point the 32-year-old woman who had been unloading the back leapt inside of it.

The 30-year-old woman held onto the vehicle and was pulled for a few feet before she fell to the ground. The two suspects ditched the SUV after three blocks, leaving it -- with the 32-year-old woman still in the trunk area and the third victim in the backseat -- near 45th Street and 10th Avenue.

The woman who was dragged suffered scraps and bruises to her body but refused medical attention at the scene; the other two victims weren't hurt.

Police released surveillance video of the robbery as well as footage of the suspects in the subway system, walking between Times Square-42nd Street and Port Authority about a half an hour after the fracas. Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.