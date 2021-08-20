Woman Last Seen Entering Manhattan Building Found Dead in Oil Drum in NJ

The body of a woman last seen entering a high-end apartment building in Lower Manhattan was discovered naked inside of an oil drum in New Jersey, according to a law enforcement source.

Surveillance video showed the woman, later identified as 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan, entering the posh building at 95 Wall Street in the Financial District the night before her body was found on Aug. 13, a police source told NBC New York. Security footage also shows a man rolling a drum out of the same building and loading it into a U-Haul, the police source said.

Flanagan's body was discovered in Ridgefield Park after residents spotted the container near the corner of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road and noticed an odor. Flanagan was found naked inside the oil drum, with no obvious signs of trauma, a law enforcement source told NBC New York.

Police in New Jersey tracked Flanagan's location back to Wall Street by examining her cellphone record. The man who was seen rolling the drum from the building in Manhattan is said to be a member of the Snow gang, and is under suspicion in Flanagan's death, the police source said.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.