Woman Killed, Two Others Hurt in Bronx Drive-By Shooting

A woman was killed by a bullet that may have been meant for someone else in a midday shootout on a New York City sidewalk.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was one of three people shot on Monday afternoon in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx after a gunman opened fire from inside a vehicle and someone shot back. The other two victims, a 32-year-old and 23-year-old man, were shot in the back but Gloria Ortiz was fatally shot in the head.

A surveillance video from a building nearby shows the gun violence unfolded as a group of people who stood in front of a garage on East 137th Street scattered for their lives as shots came from white BWM that drove past them.

One of the people initially hiding from the bullets can be seen pulling out a gun and firing back at the car. The person then appeared to run down the street after the car.

Investigators have yet to share whether all the victims were intended targets or innocent bystanders. It's also unclear who shot them --- the drive-by shooter or the person who returned fire.

No other information was immediately available.