Woman killed in stabbing at Bronx deli, police say

A woman was killed in a stabbing at a Bronx deli, according to police.

The attack occurred after 3 p.m. Thursday at the Jose Mini Mart on Southern Boulevard between East 149th Street and Avenue St. John in the Longwood neighborhood, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was stabbed in the neck and chest, police said. The victim, identified by police as Gwendolyn Guyton, later died as a result of her injuries.

No arrests have yet been made. The manager of the deli said a woman in her 20s wearing a green hoodie and blue sweatpants, who was seen taking off from the scene on a scooter, was responsible for the killing. Police did not mention any possible suspects or persons of interest.

An investigation is ongoing.