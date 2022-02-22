Woman Killed in Possible Drunk Driving Crash

A 29-year-old woman is dead after the man who was driving the car she was riding in crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in East Flatbush. This happened in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities say the 33-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra eastbound on Ditmas Ave. when he struck the trailer, which was unoccupied. He was uninjured.

His passenger suffered severe injuries, and though emergency personnel took her to Brookdale Hospital for treatment, she could not be saved.

Police have placed the driver in custody under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The identities of the driver and the deceased have not yet been released as of early Tuesday morning.