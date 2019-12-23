New Jersey

Woman Killed in Fast-Moving New Jersey Home Fire

What to Know

  • A fast-moving fire that roared through a northern New Jersey home has left a woman dead, authorities said
  • The fire in Irvington broke out Sunday night; the cause of the fire is under investigation
  • Emergency crews soon arrived and found the unconscious woman, who lived in a basement apartment in the residence; she was pronounced dead at a hospital

A fast-moving fire that roared through a northern New Jersey home has left a woman dead, authorities said.

The fire in Irvington broke out Sunday night.

Emergency crews soon arrived and found the unconscious woman, who lived in a basement apartment in the residence. She was taken to a hospital; but was pronounced dead there a short time later, authorities said.

No one else was in the home when the fire broke out, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

