Woman Killed in Fast-Moving New Jersey Home Fire

What to Know
A fast-moving fire that roared through a northern New Jersey home has left a woman dead, authorities said.
The fire in Irvington broke out Sunday night.
Emergency crews soon arrived and found the unconscious woman, who lived in a basement apartment in the residence. She was taken to a hospital; but was pronounced dead there a short time later, authorities said.
No one else was in the home when the fire broke out, authorities said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
