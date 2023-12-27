Woman killed, driver badly injured after gunmen open fire on car in Queens: Police

Police are looking for two gunmen who ran down a Queens street and opened fire into a car, shooting two people — killing a woman and leaving the driver injured, police said.

The bullets flew on Liberty Street near 127th Street just before midnight, but police didn't hear about it for about an hour into Wednesday morning. Surveillance video captured the violence in Richmond Hill, as a pair in dark hooded sweatshirts slinked up to a black Honda and opened fire. Someone else on the sidewalk just ahead of them then turned, pulled out a weapon and fired into the windshield, video showed.

The 39-year-old man behind the wheel was seriously injured, police said, but was able to drive nearly 20 minutes to a neighboring police precinct 2.5 miles away to get help. By the time he got there, the 28-year-old woman in the car with him, Clarisa Burgos, had died from a gunshot to the head, according to police.

Police said the driver of the car was still in the hospital recovering.

Video showed the shooters scatter after firing multiple times. Police canvassed the neighborhood for clues overnight and talked to witnesses, some of whom told NBC New York that the gunfire came loud and fast.

"It was like rapid gun shots," said Kevin Alli, adding that he thought about 17 shots were fired in all. Another person who lives in the neighborhood said that the neighborhood is not known to be violent, making the shooting all that more surprising.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or what the motivation may have been. Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact police, as they look to identify the shooters.