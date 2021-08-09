Brooklyn

Woman Killed at NYC Bus Stop in Apparent Street Racing Hit-and-Run: NYPD

The victim has been identified by police as 20-year-old Aniya Blandon

Smashed car left on Brooklyn street after driver jumped curbed and hit two people waiting at a bus stop, police say.
A driver who police say was racing through a Brooklyn neighborhood overnight struck two people waiting at a bus stop, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman.

Police were still searching for the driver hours later. Investigators believe three cars were street racing in Crown Heights around 3 a.m. when one of the cars jumped the curb and hit the victims.

A man and a woman, both in their early 20s, were taken to Kings County Hospital. The woman, later identified by authorities as Aniya Blandon, was pronounced dead.

The man suffered "abrasions to his legs" and was expected to be recover.

Police say the driver abandoned the car near Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue at the site of the crash and fled in one of the other cars.

Authorities had not released any suspect descriptions by late Monday morning.

