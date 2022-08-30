Woman Kicked Unconscious, Robbed in Unprovoked NYC Hotel Attack: NYPD

Cops are looking for a stranger they say randomly attacked a 42-year-old woman in a Brooklyn hotel over the weekend, kicking her until she lost consciousness and stealing her bag with a Michael Kors watch inside before he ran off, officials say.

The woman was attacked shortly before noon at a Sunset Park address linked to a Third Avenue inn on Sunday, according to the NYPD. Cops say the attacker, who hasn't been identified, yanked away her bag with no provocation and then started kicking her over and over.

Eventually, police say the woman blacked out and the man ran away from the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive. The value of the stolen watch is estimated to be about $175. It wasn't clear what else was in the purse, nor was an update on the woman's condition immediately available Tuesday.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.