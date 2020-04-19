Long Island

Woman Jumps From Third-Floor Apartment Fire, Caught by Long Island Officers

third floor apartment

A fire broke out Sunday morning in a Long Island woman's third-floor apartment, forcing her to jump out of her window and into the arms of police officers below.

The fire was reported from the woman's apartment at 7 a.m. in Great Neck Plaza, the Nassau County fire marshal confirmed.

Police officers were waiting below her apartment window when the woman jumped out of the window on the third floor of her building, the fire marshal said. She was taken to North Shore Hospital, where she was reported in serious condition.

Two other people were taken to a hospital as well as three police officers for smoke inhalation.

firefighters stand outside long island apartment

The Nassau County fire marshal says as many as 75 firefighters responded to the building and were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.

There's no word yet on how extensive the damage was to the apartment unit and the cause is still under investigation.

