Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops

A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related.

Police responded to a 911 call about a pedestrian hit at 120th Street and 97th Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday and to a call about a large group fighting near 120th Street and 95th Avenue around the same time, authorities say.

Officers were directed to the 97th Avenue spot, where they found Tiara Graham in the road with trauma to her body. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the ensuing investigation found a white sedan hit her on purpose, though the make and model weren't immediately known as of early Monday. Also, four men with stab or slash wounds showed up at a hospital via private means. A 23-year-old had been stabbed in the torso, a 32-year-old slashed in the face and two 40-year-old men had been slashed in the face. Cops say the latter two victims may also have been hit by a car.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Police released an image of the vehicle sought in connection with the crime (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.