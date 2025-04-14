Hartford

Woman in wheelchair fatally struck by car in Hartford, Conn.

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman in a wheelchair has died after getting hit by a car in Hartford late Sunday night.

Officers responded to Broad Street near the Interstate 84 overpass around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Police said they found a woman in a wheelchair with severe injuries in the road.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The woman, later identified as 67-year-old Beth Bosco, of Hartford, was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died of her injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us