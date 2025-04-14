Woman in wheelchair fatally struck by car in Hartford, Conn.

A woman in a wheelchair has died after getting hit by a car in Hartford late Sunday night.

Officers responded to Broad Street near the Interstate 84 overpass around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Police said they found a woman in a wheelchair with severe injuries in the road.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The woman, later identified as 67-year-old Beth Bosco, of Hartford, was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died of her injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.