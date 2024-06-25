Animals

Woman in scrubs sought in caught-on-cam dog dump in Westchester County: SPCA

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is asking for the public's help identifying a woman in scrubs seen on video dumping a dog on the side of a road in Westchester County and driving off.

The animal advocate group posted a video to its Facebook page from the June 11 incident in New Rochelle. It happened around noon.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Video shows the woman's white SUV stopped on the side of the road. She gets out and walks around to the passenger's side door and opens it. A Labrador retriever pops out and starts sniffing the grass. The woman then walks back around the vehicle, gets in the driver's seat and takes off, the dog trotting confusedly after her.

The SPCA says the dog is safe with the person who found it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humane Law Enforcement hotline at 914-941-7797.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

AnimalsWestchester County
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us