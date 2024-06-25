Woman in scrubs sought in caught-on-cam dog dump in Westchester County: SPCA

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is asking for the public's help identifying a woman in scrubs seen on video dumping a dog on the side of a road in Westchester County and driving off.

The animal advocate group posted a video to its Facebook page from the June 11 incident in New Rochelle. It happened around noon.

Video shows the woman's white SUV stopped on the side of the road. She gets out and walks around to the passenger's side door and opens it. A Labrador retriever pops out and starts sniffing the grass. The woman then walks back around the vehicle, gets in the driver's seat and takes off, the dog trotting confusedly after her.

The SPCA says the dog is safe with the person who found it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humane Law Enforcement hotline at 914-941-7797.