Brooklyn

Woman in Rideshare Critically Hurt After Another Car Ran Red Light in Brooklyn: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is fighting for her life after a vehicle ran a red light in Brooklyn and crashed into her rideshare, sending it spinning from the high impact.

Police say the 32-year-old rideshare passenger was near Bedford Avenue and Dekalb after midnight on Monday when a custom-painted Dodge Charger sped past the red light at high speed and struck her vehicle. The woman suffered critical injuries and she was rushed to Bellevue, authorities said.

Two other people were also injured but they were in stable condition, according to police. They were the drivers of the two vehicles involved.

Local

NYPD 5 hours ago

Loud Noise Complaint Led to Excessive Force Arrest on Staten Island, Man Claims

holidays 13 hours ago

Lines and Order: What Visitors Can Expect at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree This Year

No other information was immediately available. The accident is under investigation, police said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us