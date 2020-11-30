Woman in Rideshare Critically Hurt After Another Car Ran Red Light in Brooklyn: Police

A woman is fighting for her life after a vehicle ran a red light in Brooklyn and crashed into her rideshare, sending it spinning from the high impact.

Police say the 32-year-old rideshare passenger was near Bedford Avenue and Dekalb after midnight on Monday when a custom-painted Dodge Charger sped past the red light at high speed and struck her vehicle. The woman suffered critical injuries and she was rushed to Bellevue, authorities said.

Two other people were also injured but they were in stable condition, according to police. They were the drivers of the two vehicles involved.

No other information was immediately available. The accident is under investigation, police said.