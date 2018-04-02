Dramatic Video Shows Young Woman Sucker Punched By Man at Hospital - NBC New York
Dramatic Video Shows Young Woman Sucker Punched By Man at Hospital

Published 44 minutes ago

    WATCH: Man Attacks Woman in Emergency Room

    Surveillance video shows a 19-year-old woman wearing a hijab being attacked while checking into an emergency room in Michigan. WDIV's Shawn Ley reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 19-year-old woman is suing the Michigan hospital where surveillance video captured her being attacked by a man while checking into the emergency room.

    The victim was punched in the head by a man who was waiting in the lobby of the Beaumont Dearborn emergency room on Feb. 10.

    The attacker had been discharged from the hospital earlier that day.

    Reports say he bothered other patients and attempted to wander down hallways.

    Security told him to sit down before he punched the woman who was wearing a hijab.

    The victim is now suing the hospital, saying she has had emotional distress after being knocked out in the incident.

