Woman Hits 11-Year-Old Boy on Scooter on Long Island, Flees Scene: Police

Authorities are looking for a woman they say hit an 11-year-old boy riding his scooter and sped off Sunday afternoon on Long Island.

The boy, who was hit on Eastgate Road in Massapequa around 3:30 p.m., sustained "multiple serious injuries" and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. He is expected to survive.

Nassau County police released a surveillance photo of the two-door red pickup truck they say the woman was driving. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.