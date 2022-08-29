accident

Woman Hit by Box Truck After Pulling Over on Cross Bronx Expressway: Cops

She suffered severe leg injuries, officials said

A 39-year-old woman who got out of a vehicle that pulled over on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Monday was hit by a box truck and suffered severe leg injuries, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle had pulled over, whether she had a flat tire or another issue, in the southbound lanes at Rosedale Avenue just before exit 4 in Soundview around 2 a.m.

Cops say she got out of the car at some point and the truck hit her. The driver stayed at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

She has not been identified. Traffic was heavily impacted in the area through the morning.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

