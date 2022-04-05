subway crime

Woman Held at Gunpoint for $19 in Rush Hour NYC Subway Robbery

NYPD

A 27-year-old woman was robbed of $19 at gunpoint in a Brooklyn subway station during a morning rush hour last month, authorities say.

The victim was on the southbound A/C train platform at Nostrand Avenue around 6:30 a.m. March 9 when several strangers walked up to her, authorities say.

One of them pulled out a gun and the other two took $19 from the woman before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance video in connection with the case (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

