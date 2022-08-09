Flatbush

Woman Groped and Punched in Face While Walking Along Brooklyn Street: Police

NYPD

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police.

The violent incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush, police said. The 23-year-old woman was walking when a man allegedly came up to her from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.

After groping her, the man then punched the victim in the face, according to police. He took off, running north on Flatbush Avenue.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Brooklyn with minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

FlatbushBrooklynSex Crime
