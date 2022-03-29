Manhattan

Woman Grabbed on Pier 40 Jogging Path in Choking Sex Attack: Cops

NYPD

Police are looking for a bicyclist they say pushed a woman to the ground and sexually attacked her on a Pier 40 jogging path in Manhattan over the weekend.

The 39-year-old woman was jogging north on the path near Clarkston and West streets around 6:15 a.m. Sunday when cops say the bicyclist rode up to her.

He started choking the woman after shoving her to the ground, then grabbed her cellphone and rode off.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

