Woman Gets Stitches After Anti-Asian Attack on MTA Bus: NYPD

What to Know A group that included three teenage girls attacked a woman on an MTA bus after making anti-Asian statements, the NYPD said

The attack happened on a Bx13 bus in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, police said

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she had to get stitches for a cut on her head, the NYPD said

A group that included three teenage girls attacked a woman on an MTA bus after making anti-Asian statements, the NYPD said.

The 51-year-old woman was riding a Bx13 bus near West 166th Street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx around 3 p.m. on March 28 when three 15-year-old girls and another female of an unknown age approached her and started making anti-Asian statements, police said.

After approaching the woman, the group started attacking her, according to police. One of them hit the woman in the head with an umbrella, the NYPD said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she had to get stitches for a cut on her head, the NYPD said.

The three 15-year-old girls were arrested not long after the attack, police said. They all face charges including hate-crime assault, menacing and harassment.

Police have released a photo of the female suspect who hit the woman with the umbrella. She hadn't been arrested as of Sunday.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.