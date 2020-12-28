Brooklyn

Woman Gashed in Head by Stranger on Street in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who randomly slashed a 24-year-old woman in the back of the head with some unknown object as she walked down the sidewalk early one morning last week in Brooklyn, authorities said Monday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the woman as she walks, unaware of him, along a sidewalk near Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. She doesn't seem to notice him much, just another stranger.

Suddenly, with no words apparently spoken, his hand moves by her head. Then he walks off as she immediately reaches to the back of her head with both hands.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a deep laceration to her head. It still isn't clear what the man used to cut her. Police released surveillance footage of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

