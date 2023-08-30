Woman fractures leg after being randomly shoved onto Manhattan subway tracks

A woman survived a violent shove onto a set of Manhattan subway tracks Tuesday night thanks, in part, to the quick work of good Samaritans who pulled her to safety.

According to the NYPD, the 34-year-old woman was waiting for a train on the 1/2/3 line at the Chambers Street station in lower Manhattan around 11 p.m. when a suspect pushed her onto the tracks.

Police say the unidentified suspect did not say a word during the encounter. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and black work boots.

A witness helped the woman, later identified as Wan Xu, up from the track bed before the next train entered the station. EMS members took her to a hospital where doctors told her she had a fractured leg.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Xu has only been in New York for three months and was training for a new job hours before the attack. Through a translator, she told News 4 about the terrifying moments she was on the tracks.

"She didn’t see anyone push and then when it happened she felt so panic so scared because she was thinking maybe the next train will be coming," the translator said Wednesday.

Xu is expected to make a full recovery, but her injuries will make working a problem.

The lower Manhattan incident comes as subway crime is generally trending down. NYPD stats show crime is down 4.5% this year compared to the same period in 2022.