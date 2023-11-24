Woman found with fatal gunshot wound to neck in Brooklyn Thanksgiving night: NYPD

A 69-year-old woman was found outside an apartment building in Brooklyn with a gunshot wound to the neck on Thanksgiving night, police said.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday reporting a person shot in front of a building on Bainbridge Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

When police arrived they saw the woman with a gunshot wound to the neck. According to the NYPD, she was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing as the circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this point. However, the shooting is being considered a homicide since investigators found a blood trail leading back to an apartment in the area.