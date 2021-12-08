CRIME STOPPERS

Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Man's NYC Home After Robbery in Progress Call

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday; the man taken into custody lives in the home where the robbery in progress was reported

A 37-year-old Queens man has been arrested on murder, manslaughter and other charges in the stabbing of a 35-year-old woman who was found dead at his home by NYPD officers responding to a call about a robbery in progress, officials say.

Mindy Singer, who lived less than two miles away from Peter Ikonomou, was found dead of multiple stab wounds at his home around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

It's not clear who called police to report a robbery in progress at Ikonomou's home, nor were any other details of the circumstances surrounding that call immediately released.

Ikonomou was taken into custody at the scene and charged less than 10 hours later in Singer's killing. Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

