Woman Found Shot in Head Was Attending Vigil for Brooklyn Man Who Was Fatally Shot

A woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head in Brooklyn was attending a vigil for a man who was also gunned down, according to New York City police.

Officers responding to a call about gunfire found Shalimar Birkett, a 32-year-old woman from Queens, lying on Park Place in the Brownsville section of the borough around 11 p.m. on Monday. Police say Birkett was at a vigil for 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple who was shot and killed earlier in the day.

Bobbsemple was shot in the chest and later died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made in either shootings, police said.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents and at this point, it's unclear if the shootings are related.

