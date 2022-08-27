Woman Found Dead, Stabbed Several Times In Bedroom of Her Queens Apartment: Police

Police are looking into a murder mystery after a woman was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of her Queens apartment, with investigators trying to piece together the brutal sequence of events that led up to her death.

The woman was found dead with several stab wounds to her chest around 7 a.m. Friday, according to investigators, after police were called about an unconscious woman inside a fifth floor apartment in the building off 41st Road in Flushing. The woman, who was in her 50s, was already dead by the time police arrived.

The woman has not yet been identified. A neighbor told NBC New York that the victim was from China and moved in to the building a couple of years ago.

More than 12 hours after the body was found, investigators were still at the scene of the gruesome killing, collecting evidence.

No arrests have yet been made. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact police.