Police are investigating the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found on a southbound L train in Manhattan early Sunday, officials said.

Cops responded to a 911 call about the woman on the train at 14th Street and Eighth Avenue around 1:35 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about her were immediately known. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.