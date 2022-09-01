Woman Found Dead on Front Lawn of NJ Home After Hours-Long Standoff: Sources

An hours-long police standoff in a New Jersey town ended with two people dead — one inside the home, and the other found on the front lawn.

Neighbors said their Woodbridge is typically a quiet neighborhood, but Wednesday afternoon that tranquility was shattered after police sources told NBC New York that a woman’s body was found outside, dead on the ground from a gunshot wound.

Woodbridge Police kept the residential block of Soren Street closed off well into the night, hours after officers were seen wearing bulletproof vests and holding tactical guns as they surrounded one of the homes.

"I’m like oh! They’re taking out guns, that means something serious is happening," said neighbor Jerrickson Manzueta. "A lady officer told me to evacuate the house, so I told my mom and my family, 'Let's go.'"

Chopper 4 flew over the scene during the afternoon, showing the intense law enforcement response. Police arrived a just after 4:30 p.m., after sources said neighbors heard two gunshots and saw the woman’s body on the front lawn. Officers then went door to door evacuating families who live along the street.

After an hours-long standoff, police moved in. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said another person’s body was found inside the home, and they are treating the incident as a murder/suicide.

"I can’t believe that even happened. To think, my neighbors have guns," Manzueta said. "To be honest, I’m very distraught."

Shocked neighbors looked on as police continued their investigation, waiting for the OK to return to their homes.

Police still have not released the names of the two people who were found dead. An investigation is ongoing.