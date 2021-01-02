Staten Island

Woman Found Dead Inside Garbage Chute on Staten Island

A woman was found dead inside the garbage chute of a Staten Island apartment building, police said Saturday
A woman was found dead inside the garbage chute of a Staten Island apartment building, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. Friday and found the victim inside the garbage chute on the the third floor of a building on Victory Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood, a police spokesperson said.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Lisa Maria Hernandez, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death.

