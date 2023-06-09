Woman found dead in trash compactor room in East Harlem: Police

A woman was found dead and without any clothes on inside a trash compactor room at an East Harlem apartment building, according to police.

The jarring discovery was made by police just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officers responded to the building on East 126th Street and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive in the second-floor room, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were not signs of any injuries, according to police, with no drug paraphernalia found nearby either. Police could not confirm whether the woman, believed to be in her 30s, lived in the building.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death for the woman, who has not yet been identified. An investigation is ongoing.