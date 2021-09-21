Melrose

Woman Found Dead in Bronx Apartment With Rubber Band Around Her Neck: Police

A woman was found dead in a Bronx apartment on Monday, with officers finding her with a rubber band around her neck, police said.

Police made the grim discovery at around 8:15 a.m. in the Melrose section following a 911 call. The responding officers found the woman, identified as 35-year-old Belkis Lopez, unconscious and unresponsive in her bedroom, with the rubber band around her neck.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has not yet been determined, and an investigation is ongoing.

