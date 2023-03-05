Upper West Side

Woman Followed Into Manhattan Building, Dragged Out of Elevator in Late-Night Rape: Cops

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Neighbors on the Upper West Side are on edge after police say a man followed a woman into her apartment building and raped her this weekend.

Cops are now searching for the suspect wanted in the 1 a.m. Saturday attack at a building near West End Avenue and West 65th Street, according to the NYPD.

The suspect allegedly followed the 21-year-old woman into the building and further to an elevator, before he dragged her out and into a nearby stairwell. That's where police say the man raped her.

She told police he then forced her back outside before running off on foot. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, a man believed to be in his 30's, approximately 5'8" and last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt and black pants.

