Woman Fights Off 2 Thieves Trying to Swipe Jewelry in NYC Moped Drive-By

A pair of brazen moped-riding thieves rode up on two women walking down a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday in an unsuccessful attempt to swipe some jewelry.

Police said two 28 year olds were strolling down East 89th Street, around the corner from the Guggenheim Museum, when they were approached by the sticky-fingered bandits.

Video shows the robbery duo pull up next to the women around 12:15 p.m. The driver of the bike makes the first reach for the necklace of one of the women, who pulls back hard and stumbles to the ground.

As her friend tries to help pull the woman away from the thieves, the second man gets off the back of the video and chases them down. His attempts fail as well after he's dealt several hard kicks from the woman whose still on the ground trying to get away.

The second man gets back on the moped and the two ride off down the sidewalk.

NYPD officials said the woman suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).