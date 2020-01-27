Woman Falls Seven Floors Out of Manhattan Apartment — And Survives

Doctors always say eat your fruits and vegetables, but in this case they really saved a life.

The friend of a 76-year-old woman who fell from her seventh-floor window said she "expected the worst" when she saw the woman laying on the ground down below.

Kelli Blue was with her friend Barbara Heller at her Upper East Side apartment when the latter started to feel ill, she told NBC New York. Blue said she opened a window a bit for Heller to get her some air, which kicked off the nearly tragic series of events.

"When I looked in on her she had the window the rest of the way open and she said oh just give me a minute," Blue told NBC New York. "Then I don't know if she leaned out or if she reached up to shut the window because we were leaving, and lost her balance."

Witnesses said around noon on Friday they heard a loud crash on the sidewalk and came out to find Heller on the ground, after she fell more than 50 feet from the East 81st Street apartment.

Thankfully for Heller, she first hit a plastic storage shed on the second floor terrace, then bounced onto a palette of produce that had been delivered to the grocery store nearby.

"It was a crazy sight afterwards there was blood everywhere, we had to wash the blood off," said Omar Acevedo, who works at the store.

Despite several injuries, the retired teacher and burlesque dancer was somehow conscious and talking to first responders who rushed to the scene. However, Heller now has no memory of the fall.

"Once she started talking, I was like 'Wow, she's not dead,'" Blue said.

Acevedo believes that had it not been for the fruits and vegetables she landed on, the end would have been much worse.

"That actually saved her life, if she would have hit concrete, it would have been a wrap for her, would have been over," Acevedo said.

Even with the softened landing, Heller broke her pelvis and ankle, cracked three ribs and split open one of her toes. She is expected to be in the hospital for several weeks, but thankfully avoided a more gruesome fate.