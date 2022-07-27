Woman Falls, Gashes Head on NYC Street in Bid to Fight Off iPhone Robber: Cops

A 34-year-old woman gashed her head open when she lost her balance and fell to the pavement as she was robbed in Manhattan earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, the woman was walking near Ninth Avenue and West 41st Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, when a stranger sneaked up from behind and grabbed her cellphone from her hand.

The two struggled, and the woman fell as she tried to grip the robber's hooded sweatshirt. He ran off with her iPhone 14, worth about $800, and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.