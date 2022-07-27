Manhattan

Woman Falls, Gashes Head on NYC Street in Bid to Fight Off iPhone Robber: Cops

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK but her attacker is still on the loose

mn sex attack suspect
Handout

A 34-year-old woman gashed her head open when she lost her balance and fell to the pavement as she was robbed in Manhattan earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, the woman was walking near Ninth Avenue and West 41st Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, when a stranger sneaked up from behind and grabbed her cellphone from her hand.

The two struggled, and the woman fell as she tried to grip the robber's hooded sweatshirt. He ran off with her iPhone 14, worth about $800, and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCRIME STOPPERSAssaultrobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us