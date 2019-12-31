East Village

Woman Falls 15 Feet Between Manhattan Buildings, Gets Trapped

The NYPD’s Special Ops team rescued a woman who somehow fell 15 feet between two Manhattan buildings and got trapped over the weekend.

A woman somehow fell and got trapped between two buildings in the East Village over the weekend, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call about a person yelling for help on Mott Street, between East Houston and Bleecker streets, early Sunday found the woman trapped. Police say she had fallen 15 feet between the two buildings.

NYPD Special Ops responded and freed the woman, who suffered a leg injury in the ordeal. It wasn't immediately clear how she fell.

Emergency correspondence showed a firefighter trying to grasp who -- or what -- was stuck between the buildings.

"Is it a car stuck between two buildings or an individual?" the firefighter said, according to Broadcastify.

"It's an individual," the dispatcher confirmed.

No other details were immediately available. The NYPD's Ninth Precinct praised the responding officers in a tweet, saying it was their "canvass and relentless followup" that helped bring the woman to safety.

