Woman Faces Judge in Assault Case Over False Phone Theft Accusation at NYC Hotel

The California woman who attacked a Black teenage boy after she falsely accused him of stealing her cellphone at a New York City hotel last year will face a judge in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Miya Ponsetto, 22, is expected to answer for charges of attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault which stemmed from the incident in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel on Dec. 26. A video of Ponsetto’s confrontation with the then-14-year-old was recorded and posted online by his father, jazz musician Keyon Harrold. The video shows an agitated woman demanding the teenager’s phone and accusing him of stealing it.

Security video released by police shows Ponsetto grabbing at Harrold as he tries to get away from her through the hotel’s front door. The Harrold family has since filed a lawsuit alleging that the woman and the hotel engaged in racial profiling.

The family alleges in the lawsuit filed earlier this year in state court in Manhattan that Keyon Harrold Jr. was “violently accosted” by Ponsetto and that hotel manager Chad Nathan helped her and demanded that the teenager turn over his phone for inspection.

"This is racial profiling 101 America," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family. Crump and his client are expected to hold a news conference later Wendesday in response to Ponsetto's court hearing.

The parents of the Black teenager falsely accused of stealing a woman's phone are demanding action. They're now calling for a boycott of the hotel where it happened. NBC New York's Gus Rosendale reports.