Woman Enraged Over NYC Dryer Malfunction Attacks Woman in Laundromat: Cops

bronx dryer attack
Police are looking for a woman who attacked a woman working at a Bronx laundromat earlier this month because a dryer wasn't functioning properly, authorities said Friday.

The suspect walked up to the 60-year-old victim shortly after noon on Jan. 2 and complained the dryer at Super Aunder Center Dry Cleaner wasn't working, according to police. The two started arguing, and the enraged woman punched the victim in the face with some sort of plastic, police say.

She also allegedly slashed the victim on her elbow, causing a minor laceration.

The attacker ran off afterward. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

