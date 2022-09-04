Woman Driving Over Williamsburg Bridge Shot Sitting Next to 4-Year-Old: Cops

A woman was recovering Sunday morning after she was shot inside of a car crossing the Williamsburg Bridge overnight, authorities said.

The woman was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle around 11 p.m. when a bullet was fired into the car and grazed the victim's neck, NYPD officials said.

A law enforcement source said a 4-year-old girl was sitting next to the woman in the back of the car. She was not injured.

Everyone one else in the car was unharmed as well.

Police said the woman was driven to a hospital in Queens where she was receiving treatment for her gunshot wound.

The police investigation is ongoing; no suspect description was released.