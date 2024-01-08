Woman dragged into Queens alley sexually assaulted by unknown perp: NYPD

A woman walking in Queens was violently pulled into an alley at knifepoint where a man forced himself onto her in the middle of the night, police said.

The 45-year-old woman had been out walking shortly after midnight on Saturday down Northern Boulevard in Elmhurst, according to the NYPD.

That's when police said a stranger drew a knife and forced the woman into a nearby alley. Police said the man grabbed her necklace and headphone "before forcing her to perform a sexual act."

The violent assault ended when the man took off on foot down 109th Street, police said. Medics picked up the woman and took her to a nearby hospital.

Police released a surveillance image of the man they want to find. They said he was last seen wearing a light green sweatshirt, black jogging pants with a reflective stripe on the side, and gray sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing.