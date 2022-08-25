Woman Dies in Wild Early Morning Hit-and-Run Crash Outside Yankee Stadium

What to Know The stunning aftermath of an early morning crash outside the front gates of Yankee Stadium left twiisted pieces of metal and debris thrown about in the Bronx.

Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light when she was broadsided by a BMW that ran a red light. The person behind the wheel of the BMW and a passenger took off — leaving the driver of the mangled Mitsubishi helpless and dying in the driver's seat.

Investigators say the car that t-boned the woman's car had paper plates on it. A search inside the car revealed the real license plates – and 20 stolen catalytic converters. Police sources believe the suspects ripped them off overnight.

Police officers in the subway station heard the crash and called for EMS.

Although, emergency crews responded and used the jaws of life to pull her out, it was too late. The woman died at Lincoln hospital

Stealing catalytic converters is a lucrative business, because the metals inside are pricey.

NYPD statistics show 5,548 Cadillac converters of been stolen so far in 2022 compared to the 1,505 for all of 2021 -- a 269% increase.