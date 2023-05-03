Woman Dies in Midtown Hotel Roof Plunge; Baby Unharmed

An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old woman apparently jumped to her death from the roof of a Times Square hotel after a disturbance in the room where she was staying left the place trashed, police said Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, cops got multiple 911 calls about a 10th-floor disturbance at OYO Hotel 157 W 47th Street in midtown Manhattan. Those came in around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly thereafter, cops got the call about the roof jump.

Police found a 24-year-old man in the room where the woman had been staying. They said the place was trashed as if there had been some kind of melee. Cops say they're investigating the possibility the man attacked the woman before she jumped but they do not believe at this point that he threw her or pushed her off the building, authorities say.

They had to shock him with a stun gun in the lobby as they took him into custody, then transported him to Bellevue Hospital in what they described to be an emotionally disturbed state.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The woman's identity has not been released. There was a baby less than a year old with her and the man, police said. The child was handed off to a stranger during the course of the incident and was not harmed.

Police say charges are pending against the 24-year-old man, which may pertain to potential child endangerment or the possible assault investigation. No other details were immediately available.