2 Killed in Harlem Apartment Fire That Left 4-Year-Old Girl Severely Burned

An early morning apartment fire in Harlem has killed two people and left a few others injured, including a 4-year-old girl who suffered severe burns.

Authorities say the fire broke out in apartment 3D in a building on 7th Avenue near 110th Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The residents of that apartment were able to get out safely but flames and smoke spread to the apartment above. That's where firefighters found three unconscious people.

Other residents fled through the fire escape and a total of nine people were rescued, the FDNY said. A 37-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man have died after suffering critical injuries.

In addition to the two fatalities, the young girl was in serious condition but she has stabilized hours after the blaze. Two other residents also suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover, officials said.

"Firefighters efforts were complicated by a heavy clutter condition," an FDNY spokesperson said, but firefighters were able to put the blaze under control just after 3 a.m.

One of the injured was a firefighter who suffered minor injuries, the spokesperson added.

Several families have been displaced as a result and it's unclear what sparked the fire.