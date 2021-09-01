east new york

Woman Dies After Man Stabbed Her in Neck Near Brooklyn Intersection

Police swarmed a Brooklyn sidewalk Tuesday afternoon after a woman was stabbed in the neck, according to officials, and later died.

The attack occurred just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Georgia Avenue in East New York, according to police.

The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman has not yet been identified, and police believe she may have been homeless. A woman who lives in the area said the victim looked to be in her 20s or 30s.

Neighbors told NBC New York that the industrial area has become a homeless encampment since the beginning of the pandemic.

No weapon was recovered at the scene. The suspect, wearing all black, fled immediately after the attack. It was not immediately clear if the victim and the attacker knew each other.

No arrests have yet been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

