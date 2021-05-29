Kips Bay

Woman Dies After Fall From Manhattan Rooftop, 2nd in a Week

A 26-year-old woman was found dead early Friday morning after a fall from the top floor of a Manhattan building, police said.

Police responded to 911 calls around 12:55 a.m. on East 28th Street in Kips Bay. The woman was found with trauma exhibited from a high altitude fall, according to police.

Tyler Thorpe, of New York City, was pronounced dead. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Police are investigating what caused the woman to fall. Their preliminary investigation suggests the woman was trying to access the roof from the fire escape when she fell.

Thorpe is the second woman to die from a rooftop fall in Manhattan in the span of a week.

Almost one week earlier, police said 24-year-old Cameron Perrelli fell from the roof of an East Village building early Saturday. Investigators said she fell while attending a party.

Councilmember Carlina Rivera, who represents the East Village, has said she plans to introduce legislation designed to crack down on unsafe rooftop parties.

